Monday, June 12, 2023
Bus driver stabbing | Police: The youth group continues to flee

June 12, 2023
City|Bus driver stabbing

The group of youths who were assaulted by a bus driver in Vantaa has not been found, the police say. The police are now going through, among other things, surveillance camera recordings.

In Vantaa the youth group that was abused by the bus driver has not been reached, says the police.

A group of youth stabbed a bus driver in Vantaa on Sunday night between two and three o’clock.

“A group of about six young people had come in front of the bus driver’s cabin, broken the Plexiglas that protected the driver and started abusing the driver with fists, among other things. The driver had also been hit with a bladed weapon, resulting in a deep wound to the driver’s hand,” says the Itä-Uusimaa police release.

The situation started when the bus driver had scolded the young people for causing trouble on the bus. After this, the young people had attacked the driver in a group. The young people cut the bus driver’s hand. The driver has received medical treatment.

5–6 young people were involved in the incident. One of them was a young woman and the rest were young men. According to STT’s data, the perpetrators were around 15–16 years old.

To the situation two bystander young men were missing. The outsiders who intervened were able to prevent the abuse from continuing by drawing attention to themselves.

The young people also attacked them, hitting and kicking them, and at the same time stole their property, said the duty inspector of the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department Jere Pääkkönen on Sunday for HS.

The police are investigating the case as aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and criminal damage.

The news is updated.

