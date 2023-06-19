Bus driver stabbing | Four young people were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a bus driver in Vantaa

The imprisoned youth are 15–17 years old.

Eastern Uusimaa On Monday, the district court has imprisoned four young people in Vantaa in connection with the stabbing of a bus driver that happened a week ago.

The imprisoned youth are 15–17 years old. Two of them are suspected of assault and two robberies, one of assault and two aggravated robberies, and one of aggravated assault and two robberies.

In addition, the district court ordered two young people born in 2007 to an enhanced travel ban.

The police have previously said that a group of youth assaulted drivers in Vantaa’s Länsimäki on June 11 with, among other things, fists. According to the police, the driver was also beaten with a bladed weapon.

Correction 6/19/23 at 6:35 p.m.: Corrected the age of the young people imprisoned in the story. The prisoners are 15–17 years old, not 16–18 years old, as the story said earlier.