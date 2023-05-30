Trieste, the two drunk passengers harassment and stabbing

A driver of a bus of Trieste was stabbed by a couple who refused to put the muzzle to your own dog as requested by the driver of the vehicle. A 49-year-old Cuban man and a 47-year-old Venezuelan woman boarded public transport with the animal on a leash but without a muzzle. When the controllers pointed out that this is mandatory, one was born quarrel by the growing tones it brought to physical aggression. The two were arrested by the police. According to officers the couple was drunk when she got on the bus.

Read also: Assault on the teacher, the 16-year-old “lone nerd” and those self-inflicted wounds

Read also: Milan, teacher stabbed: madness of a 16-year-old. Terror at school

On board they have before harassed some passengers and then argued with the employees of Trieste Trasporti, before stabbing the driver. The scene was filmed by cameras of surveillance. When the inspectors got on board they asked the driver to warn the police. The latter stopped the bus and telephoned the police station. Then he turned to go back to driving, but at that point there woman has pulled out a knife and hit him in the abdomen. Transported to the hospital, the driver did not suffer serious injuries because his belt protected him. The couple was arrested.

Subscribe to the newsletter

