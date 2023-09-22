They were completely left to their own devices: 42 mostly elderly tourists were stuck in a bus in a parking lot in southern Germany for hours. The bus driver was not allowed to continue driving because he had reached his maximum driving time of nine hours. Solution? He took off and disappeared.

The bus driver had initially tried to find a solution to the problem himself by having a friend come over. According to the police, the bus company did not allow this. According to a passenger, the bus driver asked his friend to remove the tachograph sheet and continue driving. “But understandably he didn’t,” said another passenger. Then the driver spotted his opportunity. “He just ran away – and we were here,” said another passenger. He left the bus and its occupants helpless.

The bus company informed the police around 7 p.m., but first tried to come up with a solution themselves. When this still failed three hours later, the occupants contacted the authorities themselves. The hungry tour group waited for hours in the rain. Some tried to sleep on the bus.

Red Cross in action

Ultimately, the occupants were taken to a station with the intervention of the police and the Red Cross. That lasted all evening and part of the night. The Red Cross arranged food and drinks (“bananas, drinks and granola bars,” police said) for the occupants, most of whom were in their 70s. Some told the rescuers that they had not eaten anything since breakfast at the hotel in Switzerland.

The driver would only have stopped in places where nothing was available. The travelers were taken to Stuttgart train station by taxis during the evening and night. The last one didn’t get there until 2:30 am. The 42 seniors came from Saxony-Anhalt and were on their way home after a five-day holiday in the Swiss and French Alps.