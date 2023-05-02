Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

A 13-year-old bravely intervened when a bus driver passed out. © Screenshot/Channel7

He reacted without thinking for long – and is now celebrated as a little hero. The 13-year-old Dillon Reeves probably prevented a serious accident.

Munich – A 13-year-old boy is celebrated as a hero in the USA. After a medical emergency involving the bus driver, the student may have prevented a serious accident with his courageous intervention. When the driver lost consciousness, seventh grader Dillon Reeves stopped the bus with around 60 students.

The incident occurred in the city of Warren, Michigan on Wednesday (April 26). The student’s quick-witted reaction was captured on a surveillance camera on the bus.

Driver faints: 13-year-old is celebrated as a hero because he stops the school bus

Footage from the surveillance camera shows the bus driver becoming visibly uncomfortable and waving her cap for fresh air. The woman can radio that she is dizzy and has to stop the bus. She then loses consciousness while the vehicle continues to move.

Reeves then rushes forward, grabs the steering wheel and brings the bus to a stop. He also calls on his screaming classmates to dial 911. As the news channel CNN reported, citing the fire department, the 40-year-old bus driver was taken to a hospital in a stable condition for examination.

“Couldn’t be prouder of him”: Student stops bus when driver faints

“A quick-thinking seventh-grader saw that the driver was in distress, rushed to the front of the bus and helped stop it without incident,” said school district director Robert Livernois. The teenager’s intervention was crucial: “I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

City councilor Johnathan Lafferty also praised the “hero Dillon Reeves.” The seventh grader prevented a “possibly very tragic accident”. However, a car ride did not end well for a 20-year-old. She took the wrong driveway. (mbr with AFP)