An episode of violence on board a city bus occurred in Merano, in the province of Bolzano, in South Tyrol. A bus driver described as “exasperated” tightens his hands around his neck: the images of the episode have gone viral on social media, triggering an avalanche of comments and reactions.



The incident occurred last Sunday in via della Corse in Merano, when the man wrapped his hands around the neck of a young underage passenger. The video, shared on Facebook by Francesco Zorzi, president of the AA Safety and Legality Association, quickly attracted the attention of the online public.

The driver, who decided to file a complaint after the incident, said he “was exasperated” and had reacted due to a situation of harassment and threats from a group of young passengers. According to Sasa, the company that manages the city bus service in Bolzano and Merano, this incident is only the latest in a series of similar episodes in which passengers and drivers have been involved in conflict situations.

Astrid Kofler, president of Sasa, said: “Unfortunately, attacks and episodes of violence are repeated in many public places in South Tyrol, and we are faced with a real social problem. It is essential to find long-term solutions to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers on public transport.”

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, and local authorities are examining the video and listening to eyewitness testimony to fully understand the circumstances of the attack. In the meantime, discussion about the incident continues to grow online, raising questions about safety on public transport and the need to prevent future incidents of violence.

