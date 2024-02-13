With the great rise of social networks in recent years, It is common for unusual and outrageous facts and stories to become known through these platforms.which baffle more than one and generate rejection from society.

In recent days, it was known through social networks the story of a man who lost his life trying to help a young woman that she was being sexually harassed on public transportation in the city.

Through social networks, the video of the tragic moment was known, which reportedly occurred in the state of Yucatán, in Mexico, when a bus driver lost his life when confronting a man who was apparently sexually harassing one of his passengers.

According to the information provided by the Yucatán State Police to local media, the driver, identified as José Eduardo López Torohelped one of his passengers who was being attacked and harassed by a man.

Given the situation, the driver and other passengers present defended the woman, however, The images from the bus security cameras show how the aggressor strongly pushes José Eduardo López Toro through one of the doors and the man falls backwards on the road.

Likewise, the authorities mentioned that due to the strong blow, José Eduardo López Toro fell to the pavement and suffered a severe blow to his head, for which he was taken to a medical center where he died due to the severity of the injuries.

In Mexico, a driver intervened to protect a young woman from a sexual harasser, but the latter pushed him forcefully, causing the driver to fall headlong onto the pavement and later die in the hospital.

The bus driver's funeral took place at the Mérida Cemetery, where his family, friends and co-workers said goodbye to him.

Likewise, it was also known that the incident occurred at the location of 109th Street between 66 and 66-B in the Obrera neighborhood, and given what happened, the passengers detained the aggressor who was handed over to the authorities.

