Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Rubble field at the Sella Pass in South Tyrol: The bus crashed into several cars without stopping. © South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association

A serious breakdown in Val Gardena. A bus’s brakes failed on a steep road in South Tyrol. It crashed into several cars.

Selva in Val Gardena – Suddenly there is a loud bang on the Sella Pass. The brakes of a bus apparently failed on Wednesday morning (September 3) on the mountain road to Selva in South Tyrol (Italy). The green vehicle rushed down the road uncontrollably.

Bus crashes into cars on South Tyrol mountain road

The bus crashed into several cars that were traveling on the busy holiday route. There is hardly any room to avoid the accident on the packed roads in Italy’s Alps. The bus hit six cars, pushing some of them into the boundary wall.

Pictures from the fire department show the trail of devastation that resulted. Several cars were dented, one even crushed head-on. XXL body damage in South Tyrol.

German holidaymaker injured in bus accident in Wolkenstein – police investigate

Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured when the bus crashed. A holidaymaker from Hamburg suffered according to Stol.it However, he suffered whiplash and was treated by the Red Cross and taken to Brixen Hospital. The fire department also reported that one person was injured in the incident in Wolkenstein.

The police are now investigating why the bus’s brakes suddenly failed. The vehicle was traveling without passengers. If it had been fully occupied, the incident would probably not have ended so well.

An accident on the Brenner motorway on the same day ended much worse. A man got out of his car in an emergency lay-by and was then hit by another vehicle. In Austria, meanwhile, there is a risk of serious traffic jam chaos shortly before the end of the German school holidays. The Alpine republic is closing popular alternative routes. (moe)