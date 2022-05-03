Home page World

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

A serious bus accident involving school children occurred in Vienna-Penzing on Tuesday. Apparently the bus driver had overlooked something.

Munich/Vienna – A serious bus accident caused a stir in Vienna this Tuesday (May 3). Around 7.20 a.m. there was a loud crash krone.at a public bus against a tree and a small transformer house with 10,000 volts. According to the report, seven people were injured, some seriously, including children and young people.

Vienna-Penzing: Serious bus accident in the Austrian capital

According to the Vienna police, the accident happened in the Penzing district on the quite sloping Ulmenstrasse. A large contingent of firefighters and, among other things, a rescue helicopter were deployed. It was initially unclear whether the bus driver on line 52B had lost control of the city bus.

Curious: The bus driver was apparently not in the vehicle when the accident happened. This emerges from a statement by Wiener Linien. “The driver wanted to check a defective door in the back of the bus at the bus stop on Ulmenstraße,” said spokeswoman Lisa Schmid in a broadcast. Schmid is quoted as saying that the bus driver got out of the vehicle for this reason: “According to initial analyses, the bus started rolling because the parking brake was not applied.”

Injured school children: A serious bus accident occurred in Vienna. © Tobias Steinmaurer/APA/dpa

As a result, the vehicle continued “straight ahead on a sharp curve,” explained Christian Feiler, spokesman for the Vienna professional fire brigade krone.at. According to the report, two people were seriously injured. The spokesman for the Viennese professional rescue service, Andreas Huber, said: “A woman aged around 55 is in critical condition. She was flown to the hospital by helicopter. Another woman, around the age of 45, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with suspected spinal injuries.”

Vienna: Two seriously injured after a bus accident in Penzing – bus driver in shock

The other injured are children and young people between eight and 18 years. Huber: “They suffered bruises, abrasions or lacerations. They were cared for by the Johanniter and taken to the hospital.” The bus driver was in shock and was receiving psychological care, the rescue said. (pm)