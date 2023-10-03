At least 21 people have died and 20 have been injured in the serious bus accident that occurred in Mestre (northeast Italy), among whom there are minors and citizens of various nationalities, while a final balance of victims is awaited.

The prefecture offered a provisional balance of the tragedy, while relief teams work at the scene of the accident, where numerous ambulances and fire vehicles gathered, while the circulation of vehicles was blocked. trains between Mestre and Santa Lucia station in Veniceaccording to local media,

🇮🇹 | URGENT: A bus falls from a bridge and leaves at least 20 dead in Italy. The bus plunged about ten meters off a bridge and ended up in flames on a railway line between Mestre and Marghera, near Venice. pic.twitter.com/dBNyLTTUlS — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) October 3, 2023

The victims and injured are of various nationalities, not only Italians

“It is a tragedy of enormous proportions: the balance sheet, provisional, speaks of at least 21 victims and more than 20 people hospitalized in Veneto hospitals, many of them in very serious conditions. Unfortunately, the accident also affected some minors” said the president of the Venetian region, Luca Zaia.

He explained that the injured were transferred to the hospitals of Mestre, Mirano, Padua and Treviso” and that “the victims and injured are of various nationalities, not only Italians: the extraction and identification operations of the bodies are still underway”,

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time (17:30 GMT), when the bus plunged down the footbridge, which crossed the highway, and after a flight of ten meters fell between a warehouse and the train tracks, according to the first versions of what happened.

“We are here in the middle of this great tragedy. We have already counted 20 dead, but I suppose it is a number that is destined to increase. We are helping people,” said the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, in statements to local television. .

Previously, on Twitter, Brugnaro revealed that he had decreed “mourning, in memory of the numerous victims who were in the fallen bus. An apocalyptic scene, there are no words.”

The USL 3 of Venice launched the “major emergencies” protocol, which provides for the making available of all hospital emergency services and calling for reinforcement personnel to work.

Firefighters work at the scene of a bus accident on October 3, 2023 in Mestre, near Venice.
Photo: Marco SABADÍN / AFP

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her “deepest condolences, personally and from the entire Government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre.” “I think of the victims and their families and friends. I am in close contact with Mayor Brugnaro and with the Minister (of the Interior) Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news about this tragedy,” she added.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, “follows the evolution of the dramatic incident in Mestre”, according to the ministry published in a note.

EFE

