He had to recognize his 17-month-old daughter in the morgue: the 28-year-old father survived, his partner is in a coma

Come back to reality and understand what happened in your life. Nothing will be the same again, your little girl is no longer here, she flew to heaven and now there is only an immense void in your heart. That’s what happened to the 28 year old dad who survived the Mestre bus accident.

Nicothis is the name of the 28 year old father survived. Now he is better, while his partner is in induced coma. In the fall of the bus, the two have lost their 17 month old daughter. The father was forced to go to the morgue to have little Charlotte recognized. And now he only hopes that his little angel’s mother can recover and return to life, she can support him and help him process the heartbreaking loss. Father Nico’s words broke the hearts of many people:

I feel like I have a guardian angel who saved my life. Because it’s a miracle… I have this head injury, lots of blows and my right arm hurts. But I’m here… I said goodbye to her, but unfortunately he can’t come back with me: I still don’t know when the procedures to bring his body home will be completed.

The tourist of German origins was forced to pick up his little girl for thelast time, lifeless. He made it, but his little angel didn’t. Annabelle, the 27-year-old mother, is still hospitalized. They had chosen to go on holiday to Italy and were staying, like many of the tourists on the bus, at the Marghera campsite. Nico he doesn’t remember anything of the bus falling.