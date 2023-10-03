A bus falls from an overpass in Mestre, while it is headed towards Marghera. At least 21 dead, including the driver, and around fifteen injuredin a still provisional assessment of the accident which occurred in the late afternoon, around 7pm. The rescue services intervened on site, the vehicle – fueled by methane – was on fire after a flight of 20-30 meters and the operations became even more complicated.

At least 21 dead, Ukrainian citizens on board

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, describes “an apocalyptic scene” as the numbers of the tragic evening change rapidly. The victims become 21, including 2 children: among the deceased, Ukrainian citizens and a German. Another 3 children are among the injured, at least 15. Some are described in serious conditions, while they are being sorted between hospitals in various cities in the Veneto region.

Accident, hypotheses and causes: the bus was new, hypothesis that the driver was ill

Around 11pm, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini explains that “nothing is yet known about the causes” of the accident. It seems that the victims were on a campsite in Marghera and let’s see. We are working. These are days without peace on the roads”, says the leader of the League. “Now we are trying to understand what happened” in Mestre, the minister points out to E’ semper Cartabianca. “One of the hypotheses is an illness on the part of the driver. I am in contact with the prefecture, with the Fire Brigade and the president of the Region Luca Zaia. They confirm that bus was electric, new, the road was a straight road with no work and no interruptions. And it seems that the victims were mainly tourists and Ukrainian citizens as far as we know.”

“The bus driver” who died in the accident was “an Italian, 40 years old, with several years of experience… Either there was an illness or other dynamics to be ascertained”, says Renato Boraso, councilor for traffic of the town of Venice.

“It’s an accident that has never been seen, not only here in the city but in the entire region. The causes will need to be understood, even if it seems to be ruled out that the bus caught fire before crashing. But the dynamics are entirely up to verify”, says the deputy mayor of Venice Antonio Tomaello.

”The bus is crushed in on itself and it is difficult to extract the bodies,” says the prefect of Venice, Michele Di Bari. ”Among the victims, some Ukrainian people have been identified, probably tourists,” says the provincial commander of the Venice Fire Brigade, Mauro Luongo.

The bus and the campsite

The bus was a private bus in shuttle service from Camping Jolly in Marghera and carried mainly foreign tourists. It is not clear whether there were also commuters on board heading home after a day of work. “More than 20 ambulances were used and the Treviso air ambulance was also brought to the scene. The victims and injured are of various nationalities, not just Italians”, the words of the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, during the evening.

Railway traffic, initially suspended, resumes significantly slowed down between Venice Santa Lucia and Venice Mestre due to the intervention of the Fire Brigade, as Trenitalia reports. High-speed and intercity trains are up to 120 minutes late. Regional trains may record longer travel times of up to 120 minutes and may be subject to route limitations, cancellations and replacements with buses.