Nine people died and 25 were injured in a crash in Colombia | Photo: DefensaCivilColombia/Twitter

After a bus fell over a cliff in the department of Santander, Colombia, nine people died and another 25 were injured, this Saturday (22), according to police authorities.

The bus, carrying 41 passengers, left Cúcuta, capital of Norte de Santander, bound for Valledupar, on the Atlantic coast. The vehicle left the road and overturned over a cliff at kilometer 58, on the stretch between Bucaramanga and San Alberto.

There is still no information if the driver lost control or if it was a technical failure in the vehicle’s tire. Ambulances went to the crash site, where several passengers are in serious condition and there is a possibility that the death toll will increase.

This is the second serious accident that has occurred this week on Colombia’s highways. Last Tuesday (18), eight people died after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in the department of La Guajira, in the north of the country.