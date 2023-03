Initial investigations indicate that the accident may have occurred due to excessive speed. | Photo: EFE

At least 19 people died and 12 others were injured, this Sunday (19), when a bus fell into a ditch on the side of a road in the center of Bangladeshthe local police confirmed to EFE.

The accident took place at 7:40 am (local time) in the Kutubpur area, located in the central district of Madaripur, when the bus with more than 30 passengers left the road and fell into a ditch, said district police officer Mofazzal Haque.

The first investigations point out that the accident “may have occurred due to excessive speed. The bus deviated almost 200 meters from the road after breaking through the barrier,” said the agent.