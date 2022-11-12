Bus derailed on a highway and crashed into Mansuriya canal in northern Egypt 🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction Twitter

A bus carrying 35 people crashed into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday morning, leaving at least 19 passengers dead and six injured. The vehicle derailed on a highway and crashed into the Mansuriya canal in Aga city, Daqahlia province, according to Reuters news agency.

Until next week, the country will host COP 27, the United Nations (UN) Conference on Climate Change. The meeting takes place in Sharm el-Sheikh, in southern Egypt, and will be attended by global leaders such as Joe Biden, president of the United States.