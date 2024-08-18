Three people were hospitalized after an accident with a bus traveling from Moscow to Brest

A passenger bus traveling from Russia to Belarus was involved in an accident. This was reported in Telegram-channel of the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is specified that the accident occurred early in the morning on Sunday, August 18, on the M1 highway “Brest – Minsk – border of the Russian Federation”. According to preliminary data, the driver of the international bus “Moscow – Brest” lost control and drove into a ditch, after which the bus crashed into trees.

There were 46 passengers and 2 drivers in the car. Three people were hospitalized. Investigators are working at the scene of the accident to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier in the Chelyabinsk region, a deputy of the Legislative Assembly got into a traffic accident and ended up in intensive care. The collision of cars occurred in the oncoming lane.