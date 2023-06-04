Bus collides with five cars on the A16 and falls into an embankment

The death toll from a dramatic accident on the A16 motorway, in the Naples-Canosa section, where a bus with 38 passengers on board crashed into an escarpment after an accident with 5 cars is one dead and 14 injured.

According to an initial reconstruction, the bus, a Flixbus that departed from Lecce and headed for Rome Tiburtina, hit one of the vehicles stationary on the road and then ended up in an escarpment, fortunately not too deep.

The driver died in the crash, while 14 of the 38 passengers were injured: two of them are in serious condition. The bus, immediately after a curve, was faced with two cars stopped following an accident.

The driver, to avoid the impact, swerved left towards the guardrail, ending up in the escarpment, while three other cars following the bus ended up against the cars stopped in the middle of the road.

🔴 #Avellinofrom 4.30 #fire fighters engaged on the A16, at Km 150, due to a road accident: a bus was involved, with 38 passengers on board, and 5 cars: the lifeless body of a man was found, 14 injured. Operations underway to screen out others involved [#4giugno 9:00] pic.twitter.com/hQFhHkIfFi — Firefighters (@firefighters) June 4, 2023

“Everyone was sleeping, I think. What woke us up was the violent braking and then the bang, when we collided with cars, before ending up in the escarpment” was the testimony of one of the passengers.