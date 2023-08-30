Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 3:53 pm

A city bus collided with a car on Monday night, the 28th, on Rua Vittorio Gui, in Jardim Niterói, in the Cidade Ademar region, in the south zone of São Paulo. With the crash, the collective was suspended on top of the car.

According to information from the Fire Department, one person was injured and was sent to PS Vidas. The occurrence was recorded in the vicinity of Rua Estampa Esportiva, as added by the corporation.

São Paulo Transporte (SPTrans) said that the accident, which occurred shortly before 9 pm, involved bus number 6 3219, on line 5194/10 (Jd. Apurá – Pq. Ibirapuera), belonging to Mobibrasil.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. “An incident report has been registered by the police authorities,” SPTrans said.