A bus with 40 children who were on a ski camp in the municipality of Corps, at the foot of the French Alps, left the road and plunged meters down. 14 people were injured, including 11 children.

According to the French public broadcaster France Bleu, the bus fell six meters around 8.45 am. Images from the local newspaper Dauphiné Libéré show how the vehicle drove off the road and ended up in the ravine.

There were a total of 46 people on the bus. Forty of them are primary school children, aged 6 to 10 years. There were six escorts. The occupants are from the town of Sceaux, just south of Paris.

The children are shocked, but are generally fine. The bus driver and the woman who accompanied him are in critical condition. A supervisor and eleven children – who are in shock or mainly complain of back pain – have also been admitted to hospital for a check-up. "Fortunately, the children were all wearing seat belts," Grenoble's public prosecutor said.

After a holiday in the Alps, where the group stayed for a week, the bus drove the group to Grenoble station where they would then take the train to Paris.



Cause

Nothing is yet known about the cause of the traffic accident approximately 40 kilometers south of Grenoble. No other vehicle was involved in the accident. Local media believe the driver became unwell and lost control of the wheel. The weather conditions were good on Saturday morning and give no reason to suspect that these played a role.

The mayor of Sceaux Philippe Laurent tells French media that "everything is less serious than they initially expected." According to Laurent, the bus driver became unwell and drove straight on in a curve.

Ninety firefighters and a Civil Protection helicopter have arrived on the scene. The students who escaped unscathed will be accommodated in a hotel for the time being. “We give them something warm to drink and make them comfortable,” said City Corps Mayor Fabien Mulyk. Victim Support is enabled.





