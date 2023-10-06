A tragic bus accident that occurred this Friday (6) on the Mexican highway Oaxaca-Cuacnopalan, which is in the south of the country, left 17 dead and several injured, according to information from the Civil Protection Coordination of the state of Oaxaca.

According to information, the bus was transporting 55 immigrants, most of them Venezuelans, when it overturned at kilometer 88 of the Oaxaca-Cuacnopalan highway.

The Oaxaca Civil Protection Coordination confirmed the death toll through social media. According to the Mexican agency, the survivors of the accident were promptly transferred to state hospitals, where they are receiving specialized medical care.

In recent months, Mexico has received thousands of illegal immigrants trying to cross the country’s borders with the United States.

Local authorities, including the governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and assured that all necessary support is being offered to those affected.

The governor of the state of Puebla, Sergio Salomón, also expressed dismay at the accident and offered support to the victims and their families. Many victims of the accident are being transferred to hospitals in cities located around Puebla.

The tragic accident occurs amid a wave of migration considered “unprecedented” by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). More than 15,000 immigrants are passing through Mexico daily, according to information from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The overcrowded transport of immigrants in vehicles such as vans, trailers and buses has been a dangerous practice, often resulting in fatal accidents, such as the one that occurred this Friday. Recently, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, ten Cuban immigrants lost their lives in similar circumstances.

Authorities in Oaxaca continue to investigate the specific causes of the bus accident. (With EFE Agency)