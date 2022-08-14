Two people, including a pregnant woman, are in serious condition; shooter was arrested

In Jerusalem, 8 people were injured after a shooting on Sunday (14.Aug.2022). Two people are in serious condition, one of them a woman who was pregnant. The information is from the newspapers. New York Times and Reuters.

The shooter turned himself in to the police after being on the run. According to local Israeli media, the man is a Palestinian from East Jerusalem.

The victims were on a bus, near the Western Wall, a tourist spot in the city. The place is considered sacred.

The pregnant woman needed an emergency delivery. The baby is also in serious but stable condition. The other seriously injured man is a man with upper body injuries, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center said on its social media profile.

“During the night, Shaare Zedek Medical Center received 6 victims of the terrorist attack near the Western Wall. According with the doctor. Alon Schwartz, director of the hospital’s trauma service, included 2 critically ill patients; one a pregnant woman who suffered an abominal injury and underwent complex surgery to stabilize her condition immediately upon arrival, and the 2nd a man with serious upper body injuries. The child was born as part of the procedure and is currently in a serious but stable condition. The rest of the injured are being treated for minor to moderate injuries.”says the publication.

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides said on his social media profile that US citizens were among the injured. “I have spoken to the families and I will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation.”he wrote.

Last week (7.Aug.2022), Palestinians and Israelis announced a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after the region relived conflict situations. The attacks began after Israel killed Islamic Jihad leader Tayseer Al Jabari on August 5, 2022.

Palestine claims that the eastern part of Jerusalem should become its capital in the future. Israel annexed the eastern part of the city to its territory in the 1960s, but the feat is not recognized by the UN (United Nations). Israelis also regard the city as their capital.