This morning, Thursday 26th September, a serious accident road took place on the island of Ischiaprecisely in the Pilastri area. In via Michele Mazzella, an Eav bus collided head-on with a Piaggio van, causing six people to be injured. The causes of the accident are still being ascertained by the competent authorities.

The impact was particularly violent and had devastating consequences. The van’s cabin crumpled due to the force of the impact, trapping the driver inside the sheet metal. To free him, it was necessary tointervention of the firefighters who acted promptly to extract him safely. The young driver of the van, a man of about 20 yearssuffered the most serious injuries and, after being assisted by the 118 paramedics, was rushed to the hospital Rizzoli. He is currently in critical condition and has had to undergo surgery for the serious injuries he sustained.

Others were also involved in the accident 5 people who were on board the bus. Among them are the driver and a French tourist. Fortunately, their health conditions do not cause significant concern, and they were also transported to the island’s hospital for the necessary treatment. At the scene of the accident, in addition to the firefighters and paramedics, the police also arrived. The latter have started a series of surveys to precisely establish the dynamics of the incident.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the van had invaded the lane in the opposite direction, leading to a head-on collision with the EAV bus. The accident has raised concerns among residents and tourists on the island, highlighting the risks associated with road traffic in an area where traffic can be heavy, especially in high season. Local authorities are examining the situation to take any preventive measures to improve road safety in the area.