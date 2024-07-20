There is no need to discuss the fact that we cannot simply carry on as before. Mobility in 2050 will have to look different than it does today. But how?

Many clever minds are thinking about this, one of them is urban planner Stefanie Bremer from the University of Kassel. The professor recently opened a keynote speech in Munich’s Old Congress Hall with the question: “How do we ensure intelligent mobility of tomorrow?” and then went on to show that the (scientific) discussion on the matter has become pretty deadlocked.