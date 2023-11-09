Bus, metro and tram strike in Milan today, Friday 10 November: public transport stops due to the protest of the Al Cobas union. According to the times communicated, there are two guarantee bands. Services are guaranteed from start up to 8.45am and from 3pm to 6pm. The stop concerns the ATM lines of the Lombard capital: therefore buses, subways and trams which could be affected by delays and cancellations with inevitable consequences on the movements of citizens and consequently on vehicular traffic in the city. Today’s strike, it is worth remembering, does not concern trains: the service linked to the Trenord convoys and the long-distance trains of Trenitalia and Italo which, therefore, travel regularly throughout the day, is carried out regularly.

The strike, as announced by the promoters of the agitation, is organized to protest “against the liberalisation, privatization and tenders of services currently managed by the ATM group and for the re-internalisation of TPL services under contract and/or subcontracting ; against the Milano Next project, for the transformation of Atm spa into a ‘special company of the Municipality of Milan’ and the consequent direct in-house assignment of the services, as well as for their being free; for the reactivation of distancing between drivers and users with the inhibition of front door for boarding and alighting passengers; for cleaning, sanitizing and sanitizing vehicles and environments; for protecting the safety of workers most exposed to aggressive acts, even with passive protection systems; to request the use of holidays for traveling staff, company plans for hiring and transforming part-time contracts, in addition to the increase of 150 euros net for all workers, to recover the insufficient increases in national contracts”. There is no shortage of claims for “further issues of a corporate nature relating, among other things, to holiday pay, special shifts and clothing”.