This Sunday (March 31, 2024), a minibus ran over believers in a procession in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in the metropolitan region of Recife. At least 4 people died and dozens were injured. There is no information on the location of the driver, who fled.

The accident occurred in the Marcos Freire neighborhood, about 25 km away from the capital of Pernambuco. The vehicle would have gone out of control along Avenida Barreto de Menezes and hit the group at high speed.

Videos on social media show the bus moments after the accident.

Watch (1min22s):

The governor Raquel Lyra (PSDB-PE) said that Samu and the Military Fire Department team are on site. The police investigate the case.

The mayor of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Luiz Medeiros (PL-PE), said that city hall teams are on site providing assistance to the victims and are monitoring the case.