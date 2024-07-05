Vehicle with more than 50 passengers suffered a mechanical failure and hit an overpass on the Itapetinga highway (SP)

A bus accident left 10 dead and more than 40 injured on a highway in Itapetinga, in the interior of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Friday (5.Jul.2024). The vehicle with more than 50 passengers was heading to Aparecida do Norte.

According to Artesp (the São Paulo State Transportation Agency), the driver reported that the bus had a mechanical failure and hit a highway overpass. By early morning, the Fire Department had already rescued all the victims.

Traffic remains congested while the Scientific Police carry out an inspection of the bus. There is a traffic jam of approximately 2 km on the Professor Francisco da Silva Pontes highway.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the region, but there is no information about the condition of the victims. The vehicle belongs to the company Onix Turismo.