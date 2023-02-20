Puebla.- One person dead and dozens injured many of them as serious was the balance left by a road accident registered this Sunday afternoon on the Oaxaca-Coacnopalan highwayin the border area of ​​the state of Puebla.

According to local media, a passenger bus allegedly carrying migrants was involved in the accident and which, for reasons that will be investigated, overturned on the aforementioned street.

Although national media initially mentioned that the spectacular mishap had left 15 people dead and 30 injured, the State governor of Chiapas, Sergio Solomon gave a preliminary report on the balance of victims.

Around 3:00 in the afternoon this Sunday, the governor reported via social networks that the provision of all the necessary resources was ordered to facilitate the care of the injured and those who died.

Later, the state official announced that the accident left at least 30 people injured and one dead, whose identity is unknown so far.

“According to information from the Puebla Ministry of Health, regarding the accident on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, 15 injured people were transferred to the Tehuacán General Hospital; one person died and 14 are under the permanent care of medical personnel.”Sergio Salón wrote on Twitter.