The bus in the dramatic accident in Mestre was traveling at just 3 km per hour in the seconds before the fall

Another important piece of evidence has arrived from the tests and reports carried out following the terrible event accident occurred in Mestre last October 3rd. The bus driven by Alberto Rizzotto, in the seconds before falling from the overpass, was traveling at 3 km per hour. he was practically almost still.

There are still 8 people hospitalized, in more or less serious conditions, who were on board of the bus which last October 3rd is precipitate from the overpass of Mestre.

Another 21 of those passengers unfortunately did not make it. They lost their lives due to the very serious traumas they suffered in crash of the vehicle on the asphalt and for the burns sustained in the fire flared up after the impact.

Of course it was opened an investigation from the prosecutor’s office to clarify what happened that evening. To understand the reasons that led to such an immense tragedy and whether anyone is responsible.

In recent days, the preliminary results of the autopsy carried out on the body had already arrived Alberto Rizzottothe one who was driving the bus, the only Italian on board and among the victims, whose funeral was celebrated last Tuesday in Tezze di Piave.

The examination did not reveal any illness suffered by the man in the moments preceding the accident. The investigators explained that this was precisely what happened only partial results and that more in-depth tests will arrive soon.

Mestre accident: the bus was almost at a standstill

In parallel with the cadaveric examinations of the driver, the prosecutor’s office has entrusted the investigations to those responsible appraisals on the vehicleto understand if there has been any type of malfunction.

To do this, the cameras of video surveillance in the area, which, albeit from afar, captured the moment of the fall.

Furthermore, feedback was requested from the Yutonga China-based company that manages the registries where they come collected all the data profits from the company’s assets The line.

From them it emerged that the bus involved in the dramatic accident in Mestre was traveling alone in the seconds preceding the fall 3 km per hour.

Following these data that have emerged, the pressure of investigations concerning the robustness of the guard rail and protective barrier smashed by the vehicle.