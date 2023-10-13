The first results of the autopsy carried out on Alberto Rizzotto would exclude heart disease: new tests in the next few days

The first results of the autopsy carried out on the body of Alberto Rizzotto, the driver of the bus that fell from an overpass in Mestre last October 3rd. These are absolutely preliminary results, the authorities explained, but which at the moment exclude any type of heart problem for the 40-year-old.

10 days have passed since that terrible Tuesday evening October 3 last, when a dramatic event overturned the city of Mestrethe whole of Italy and also other European countries.

Around 7.30pm, a bus full of foreign tourists he fell from an overpass in the Venetian city, crashing to the ground after a flight of around 30 metres.

As mentioned, the vehicle was traveling with tourists from various European countries who had spent a day visiting Venice.

After the bus crashes it caught fireincreasing the number of victims and injured and increasing the difficulty of the intervention of the rescuers, who arrived on site after a few minutes.

21 people lost their lives, including men, women, young people, less young people and unfortunately also children. 15 injuredsome of them seriously.

The only Italian on board and who unfortunately died instantly, was Alberto Rizzotto, 40 years old, driver of the vehicle.

The first results of the autopsy on Alberto Rizzotto

Since the moments immediately following the accident, the authorities have started the investigations to try to understand how such a tragedy could happen.

The most accredited hypotheses, from the beginning, have been a malfunction of the bus and a illness of the driver. This last thesis is supported by the fact that the bus, before falling, had hit the guard rail almost 30 times. Furthermore, the total absence of signs of braking on the asphalt or counter-steering is significant.

There Public Prosecutor’s Office of Venice has instructed the medical examiners Guido Viel and Roberto Rondolini, from Padua, to carry out the autopsy of Rizzotto.

Autopsy examination which is taking place in these days and which has provided the first results.

Apparently the Heart of man is the result healthyany cardiac problems must therefore be excluded.

However, the competent bodies have explained that it is absolutely partial and preliminary resultsto which those of other exams that will take place in the days to come must be added.

The next October 25thinstead, one will be carried out guardrail survey.

They will follow updates.