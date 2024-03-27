At least five people died and several others were injured in a bus accident on a highway near Leipzig, in eastern Germany, a local police spokesman reported this Wednesday.

The accident of the bus, of the Flixbus company, occurred on the A9 motorway near Leipzig when The vehicle left the right lane for unknown reasons and overturned..

Leipzig Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told the network NTV that at least five people died and “Many” other passengers were injured in the accident, in which four helicopters, numerous ambulances and rescuers are in place.

The newspaper BILD He states that there are at least 16 injured.

According to the newspaper Leipziger Volkszeitung, Hospitals in the area have been alerted that they must prepare to care for up to 50 wounded and ten seriously injured.

The A9 is a major north-south highway connecting Berlin and Munich. The motorway has been closed in the direction of the Bavarian capital and also in the direction of Berlin, the Saxony Police indicated on the social network X.

(Developing).

EFE