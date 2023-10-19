Burt Youngthe actor who was nominated for an Oscar after playing Paulie in ‘Rocky’ Along with Sylvester Stallone, he died on October 8 in Los Angeles, as announced by his family. The American artist was a tough, grumpy and charismatic man in the boxer’s original film franchise. The news of his death was only made public on Wednesday the 18th through the statements of her daughter Anne Morea for the New York Times, in which she stressed that it was not due to any illness, but rather that He was already of old age.

Paulie Pennino is the well-known character who first appeared in ‘Rocky’ in 1976 and who brought Burt Young to fame. Likewise, with Stallone he achieved one of the most important box offices of that year, turning the actor who also gave life to Rambo into a star of the film industry. For this reason, Sylvester Stallone paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend via social networks.

Burt Young and Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rocky’

Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to Burt Young

The moments shared by Sylvester Stallone and the Italian-American actor during the film ‘Rocky’ They were great. As we can remember, Paulie was Rocky’s best friend and brother-in-law. And now that one of the most important icons of this saga has died at the age of 83, the figure who gave life to Rambo did not hesitate to dedicate a few words and a tribute to him through his Instagram account.

Through a post, Sylvester Stallone He dedicated this message to Burt Young: “To my dear friend Burt Young, you were an incredible man and artist, you will be greatly missed by me and the world… RIP.” Those were the words Rocky wrote through his official Instagram profile. In addition, he accompanied them with an iconic photo from the film ‘Rocky’.