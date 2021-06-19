Another beautiful happy ending, which we are proud to tell you about, knowing that somehow we got a “hand”. But if Burt has found protection and a home, it is all thanks to a well-orchestrated team that has long been taking care of him, in silence, in anonymity, moving quickly and without attracting too much attention.

Burt is Palermo’s protected dog, snatched from those who wanted to take advantage of him. We told you about him in February and thanks to that article something has moved and allowed Giovanna to find a special family to take care of this beautiful Corso recovered from a situation of deprivation and exploitation, transferred from Sicily to Lombardy and now to Liguria.

«Once again he made me go a long way. But it didn’t bother me, just like when Lara and I decided to save him », Giovanna wrote.

«It is 4:50 in the morning, I arrived home recently, tiredness is felt but I ignore it because I have just returned from the relay that took him to his new home. We godmothers knew that the day would come when Burt would win someone’s heart and that someone is Patrizia and Alessandro, two very special parents who have gone beyond his illness, leshmania ».

“It was not easy to hold back the tears even if the sound of my voice was getting lower and lower due to the lump in my throat that became more and more tight as I greeted him for the last time and thanked his new family. Inside me I lived a mix of sensations and emotions and my heart was pounding for the joy and happiness I felt ». An exciting story, also thanks to all of you La Zampa readers who shared our article and helped this special dog in his search for happiness.

