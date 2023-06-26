The inspector responsible for the arrest reviews the latest indications with the policemen who are going to enter the house where the veteran criminal is located that morning. One of those who lives fast, accumulates dozens of hits and is used to operating on the margins of society. This is José Luis Bote Vargas, the last member of a clan of moon landing masters with pending accounts with the law that is still free. “In other detentions he already tried to escape through the inner courtyard, it is the area that must be secured first so that he does not go that way,” he reminds them. Those words will be a premonition of what was going to happen minutes later, because the fugitive is arrested precisely when he tries to get out through the window that overlooks that common area of ​​the block of flats. A Vargas boat has just fallen, a member of a clan in which the arrests of the four brothers add up to more than 300 according to the records of the National Police.

The aluniceros are a separate species within the criminal world. They work with the adrenaline that is unleashed in the seconds that their blows last. They slam a stolen car into the window, break into the business, grab everything they can, and make a full-throttle escape. Any miss is fatal, looting has to happen in a butterfly flutter. It is in this world that Jose Luis Bote Vargas grew up, if we look at his police and judicial record. Those that have led him to live five years isolated in a house in Leganés (Madrid) where he had already lived in the past. “This arrest is part of an open operation to arrest all those wanted for robberies with force, we baptize it Operation Nitro,” explains the head of the group that carried out the arrest. Nitroglycerin, an explosive component, as the life of these criminals.

The investigation to find Bote Vargas started from his children’s school. The agents carried out surveillance to detect which house they went to every day after class and found that the fugitive’s wife also lived there. After hours, days and weeks of being stationed in the vicinity of that ground floor on Calle Monegros in Leganés, they managed to catch a glimpse of the target in the frame of a door. He sometimes asked his children to keep an eye out for anything suspicious while he smoked at the door. With these indications, the investigators of the fugitive location group obtained judicial permission to enter the house. And they found that he was there. As it happens, another of his brothers was arrested just a few days later, although for a crime that had nothing to do with robbery.

The Bote Vargas represent one of the historical families in the world of aluniceros and butroneros. When they are still teenagers, the one who shows skills begins to participate in robberies. “Each member of the organization has its function. There is the driver, those who enter to take the greatest number of things in the shortest time, the person in charge of obtaining information about the place where they are going to rob… And depending on the way in which they enter the shops, they also have to an expert in a thermal lance —a tool capable of melting steel—, or in locks…”, explains a police source.

It was in the early 2000s when robberies began to be numerous in jewelry stores in the Salmanca neighborhood using the moon landing technique. In the blink of an eye the loot was worth the risk. “Later, these businesses began to use stronger security measures and the priority objectives began to be mobile phone shops or bars,” says the head of the group that has arrested Bote Vargas. In those years the assaults on trucks also began to increase. Another famous criminal specialized in this technique, Niño Saez, who was shot to death in Madrid in 2017 at the age of 36, the same age at which José Luis Bote Vargas was last arrested.

This fugitive learned everything he knows from his older brothers, just like many other expert aluniceros and butroneros. His brother David was last arrested in 2017 for leading an organization to which 30 robberies were attributed. His targets were mainly mobile phone establishments, betting houses, tobacconists, bars and restaurants. Two years earlier, Félix, the eldest, fell after a failed attempt to rob a bar in Carabanchel and fled in a powerful car. The coup did not go well and they were discovered by a police patrol. In a violent chase, in which Félix’s gang vandalized two police cars, they ended up having to get out of their vehicle and flee on foot. But by then they were already surrounded by agents and were arrested.

David Bote Vargas, older brother of the detained alunicero.

An old photo of David, one of the brothers who was already in prison, shows a boy who has barely reached the age of majority looking at the camera with the face of having lived too much in a short time. It seems taken from a quinqui movie by Eloy de la Iglesia, but this is a real saga. The available image of José Luis shows a man in a white T-shirt handcuffed on his bed. His children were also in the house.

“You’re not teaching them the business, too, are you?” – a policeman asked him at the moment when they put the handcuffs on him.

“No, no, officer. They are good boys, they are doing very well at school.

