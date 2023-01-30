As it was, the Chiefs triumphed, celebrating the win exuberantly and making fun of the Bengals for all their statements beforehand. “Fuck Burrowhead, this is Mahomes’ house,” tight end Travis Kelce yelled live into the CBS TV mic while Mahomes was actually being interviewed. And the quarterback also had a few digs ready: “We showed that this is Arrowhead and not Burrowhead,” he said, and: “I don’t think we have cigars, but we will be ready for the Super Bowl.” He was referring to his opposite number Joe Burrow, who likes to be photographed with a cigar after big wins.