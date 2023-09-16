When it comes to exercising, there are many alternatives to activate various muscles in the body. without having to use gym equipment like machines and weights.

Burpees are one of them, since they allow you to measure anaerobic resistance, they perform various movements.

This exercise activates areas of the body such as abdomen, back, chest, arms and legs, and can also Help strengthen muscles in general.



But when did they start to be performed and what other health benefits do they have? Here we tell you.

This movement was created by the American physiologist named Royal H. Burpees, in the 1930s, who wanted several parts of the body to be activated with a single exercise, as well as to measure agility and coordination.

According to the ‘Functional Feel’ portal, This exercise became popular in World War II and it was the members of the North American army, navy and navy who implemented it in their training.

Currently, Burpees are a movement that became popular in Crossfitsince trainers and their multiple studies record that doing them will achieve good muscle tone.

By executing this movement you will be benefiting your pectorals, triceps, quadriceps, shoulders, calves, abs and glutes.

In addition, strengthens the cardiovascular system, tones and could help you lose fat in various parts of the body.

Likewise, another benefit is that you do not need any additional elements to do it, only your body weight will be enough, and the more repetitions you perform, the more calories you will burn.

How to perform a burpee correctly?

According to the portal in question, the starting position is vertical, with the feet at shoulder height.

– Next do a squat until you touch the ground with your hands.

– Then, without taking your hands off the ground, push both legs at the same time until you are in a plank position, and then perform a chest push-up.

– When performing the chest push-up, do the opposite movement to step two, that is, push both legs forward, bringing your knees closer to the chest.

– Then jump as high as you can and end up in the starting position.

– If your possibilities allow it, when jumping, raise your knees to your chest.

If you are a beginner, you can start doing the movement slowly until you gain the expertise that will allow you to do it more fluidly.

The number of repetitions depends on each person, you can do several series and rest between them.

