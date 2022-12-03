At the end of his first season as a Ferrari driver, in 2021, Carlos Sainz he managed the feat – not foreseen by most of the insiders – of beating his teammate Charles Leclerc, conquering more podiums and more points than the Monegasque. Even with all the attenuations granted to Leclerc – starting from the higher number of retirements suffered – that result represented a significant surprise for those who expected the #16 to easily win the head-to-head with the Spaniard who arrived from McLaren. This year, however, the pilot from the Principality took his clear revenge, finishing second in the world championship standings and beating Sainz by 62 lengths.

What has changed from one year to the next? For a long part of the season, Sainz hinted that he was not comfortable with the F1-75, the result of the new technical regulations and perfectly understood by Leclerc. Talking to the German site Auto Motor und SportHowever, the class of 1997 also explained that he had worked on itself after the disappointment suffered last year, trying to better focus their efforts and energies.

“I changed some things. The way I work, what is my discipline at home – explained Leclerc – last year whenever i was at home, i did a thousand things. To be honest, in 2021 I was very tired from mid-season to the end. This affected me and affected my performance. It is also possible that this car suits me better. We had a great winter test. We have tried many things there. We focused a lot on how I can drive the car. This helped me start the season at a high level, being able to focus on the details“.