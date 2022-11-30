Burnt childhood alarm. In Italy, 9% of the approximately 9 million minors suffer ill-treatment: 85% are psychological abuse, 10% physical and 3% sexual. Worrying figures that have further worsened after the start of the pandemic, highlight the experts gathered by the Think Tank ‘On Radar’ of the Menarini International Foundation to combat child abuse by bringing together the skills of doctors, psychologists, pedagogues, educators, police forces order, magistrates and other figures in contact with adolescents, with a focus on social isolation, physical and psychological abuse, suburbs and poverty and digital violence.

The first concrete proposals have already arrived from this coalition of 28 experts, in support of the family and the school, to prevent and early intercept any form of discomfort. Among these, the creation of a permanent Observatory in the prosecutors’ offices on abuse, with periodic updating meetings, and the promotion of a network between prosecutors and sector operators, but also courses for children and parents. New mothers, for example, could be given/should be trained on the risk of disseminating photos of their children on social media, often subsequently subject to child pornography phenomena.

Pediatricians play a key role, to be involved to introduce potential indicators of discomfort in the drafting of the health report. “The phenomenon has increased exponentially during the pandemic and the lockdown – underlines Pietro Ferrara, national contact person of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) for abuse and mistreatment and professor of Pediatrics at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome – today there are many new forms of abuse not previously considered. In order to catch the signs of a trauma early, we have already launched a training project, the first of its kind in Italy, in about ten specialization schools throughout the country. The meetings held so far have received great interest from the residents”.

We also think of training courses for parents and minors themselves. “The age at which one begins to surf the Internet has decreased more and more, especially in recent years – warns Annalisa Lillini, director of the II Division of the Postal and Communications Police Service, Rome – We understood that children must be intercepted 8-10 year olds and their families to educate them in a positive approach to the Net. Online life now has more and more weight in real life”.

“The creation of a network of skills, which includes all adults who come into contact with children and adolescents, represents the most suitable tool for building a training course aimed at accompanying them in their growth until they become aware citizens, protagonists of their own lives, of own choices and dreams”, underlines Massimo Scaccabarozzi, director of Think Tank On Radar. In the project, he explains, “the minor becomes the main actor of change so that he is not the victim or potential perpetrator of abuse and mistreatment, through a series of training and educational initiatives to help him distinguish, for example, the line between an innocent compliment and discriminatory or sexual appreciation and attitudes”.

“The ambitious intention is to help achieve a global health condition for minors, in line with some of the objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda – comments Scaccabarozzi – including, in particular, overcoming poverty and access to instruction”.