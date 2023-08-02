The Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider is a rare sports car worth millions of euros and even a dented and rusted body of it is still worth a lot. One of them is auction house RM Sotheby’s convinced in any case, because it expects the rust heap in the photos to yield more than a million euros.

This 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider will be auctioned in the US in two weeks. It is a very rare racing car, of which only thirteen units were initially built. The offered copy is the second built 500 Mondial ever. Copies that are in better condition than the bale of rust that is being auctioned yield more than four million dollars, more than 3.6 million euros.

Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider. © Sotheby’s



The battered Ferrari was once part of a collection of Ferraris owned by Florida-based American real estate developer Walter Medlin. Having trouble with the IRS, he hid his cars in a secret shed near his home in Kissimmee until disaster struck. The barn collapsed in August 2004 from Hurricane Charley. The IRS confiscated a number of cars and eventually Medlin was sentenced to 20 months in prison for tax evasion.

Caught on fire after accident

The Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider was one of the fastest cars of the 1950s with acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 6 seconds and a top speed of 235 km/h. In the early 1960s, the ‘car’ to be auctioned was involved in an accident and caught fire. Since then, only a rusted tubular frame with a few sheet metal parts remains. Seats and wheels are missing and the original engine had already been removed. In short: any ordinary car in this condition would probably have been immediately taken to the nearest scrap yard.

Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider. © Sotheby’s



But this is not an ordinary car, it is a Ferrari racing car. The car has taken part in numerous races during its car life, such as the Mille Miglia, the Targa Florio and the Grand Prix of Imola. Matching parts, such as a gearbox with an identical serial number and a more powerful version of the original engine, are included.

To make something of this wreck, you still have to be more than a handy handyman. To begin with, you must have a well-stocked purse, because the auction house thinks that the car in this condition will yield between 1.2 and 1.6 million euros.

