The scenes of tourists escaping from the flames or firefighting planes crashing while trying to put out the fires in the Mediterranean seem like something out of a disaster movie. However, these are very real images that are being produced in very close countries such as Greece, Italy or Algeria. Summer once again becomes a nightmare in southern Europe and northern Africa due to the advance of the flames of numerous fires, spurred on by the extreme temperatures and the high dryness of the environment. In Algeria, at least 34 people have died from the fires, while temperatures exceed 45 degrees. And in Italy, the fires forced the closure of the Palermo airport, in Sicily, which is being particularly hard hit by the flames.

At the same time, in Greece, a CL-215 seaplane with a crew of two pilots crashed on the island of Euboea, northeast of Athens, while it was taking part in extinguishing one of the dozens of active fires in the Hellenic country. In a video published by the public television ERT, it is observed how the aircraft, after discharging the water on the flames, turns to the right as it descends until it disappears in a trough. An instant later a ball of fire is seen. Official sources have confirmed the death of the two pilots.

A column of fire rises behind a block of flats in the town of Ciaculli, near Palermo, on Tuesday. STR (EFE) An Algerian man with his son inspects their burned house in the village of Oeud Das, in Bejaia, Algeria, on Tuesday. STR (EFE) A firefighter during a fire near the village of Vati, in the south of the Greek island of Rhodes, on Tuesday. SPYROS BAKALIS (AFP) Firefighters try to extinguish last Monday the forest fire in the city of Melloula (Tunisia) near the border with Algeria. FETHI BELAID (AFP) Flames burn a forest in the village of Vati, on the Greek island of Rhodes, on Tuesday. Petros Giannakouris (AP) Columns of smoke coming from forest fires in the city of Melloula (Tunisia) near the border with Algeria. FETHI BELAID (AFP) Several people inspect burned vehicles after the raging forest fires in Bouira, Algeria, last Monday. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN) A general view shows a burned area in the town of Oeud Das, in Bejaia, Algeria, on Tuesday.

STR (EFE) Several houses burned by the fire in Oeud Das, Algeria. STR (EFE) A plane drops water on a forest fire in the village of Vati, on the Greek island of Rhodes. Petros Giannakouris (AP) Several men next to burned vehicles after a forest fire in Bejaia, Algeria. RAMZI BOUDINA (REUTERS) Bathers swim near the coastal town of Saranda as smoke billows across the Greek island of Corfu. ARMEND NIMANI (AFP) Trees burned after a forest fire in Bejaia, Algeria, this Tuesday. RAMZI BOUDINA (REUTERS) The carcasses of charred goats lie by the side of a road after a fire, on the Greek island of Rhodes. ANGELOS TZORTZINIS (AFP) Columns of fire and smoke cover the hills surrounding the Palermo airport, in an image provided by the airfield. Palermo Airport Press Office (AP) Volunteers fight the fire after strong winds continued to fuel wildfires in Rhodes. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Burnt houses after a forest fire in the Sicilian town of Romitello, Italy, on Tuesday. STRINGER (REUTERS) Flames rage on the hills surrounding Monte Grifone and the town of Ciaculli, in Italy. STR (EFE)

The Euboea fire that was trying to extinguish the crashed plane has stopped advancing, according to the Euboea vice-prefect, Giorgos Kelaïditis, who highlighted the “superhuman” effort that the firefighters have made there to stop the advance of the flames. Kelaïdítis expressed his hope that by Tuesday night the fire would be under control, thanks to the decrease in the wind.

The worst news from Greece arrives, one more day, from Rhodes and Corfu. On both islands, the fires continue out of control and this Tuesday the intensity has increased on several of its fronts. Flames of more than 30 meters high have been recorded, according to a press release from the spokesman for the Fire Department, Deputy Commander Yanis Artopios. This Tuesday Civil Protection has evicted the town of Vati and has forced its residents to move to Lindos, a town on the coast that is considered a safe haven.

The state agency AMNA reported that 266 firefighters, 16 brigade teams, 55 tankers and a large number of volunteers are working continuously in Rhodes. The operation has 9 planes and 4 helicopters. But the fire not only does not stop but spreads more, and with greater force, on the eighth day since it began.

Souhila Belkati and her son in what remains of their house after the fire in Bejaia (Algeria).

The Ministry of Climate Change has decided to evacuate the town of Lachanía and the tourist area of ​​Plimíri. The fire continues to have three active fronts. In the one that heads towards the town of Gennádi, intense outbreaks have been detected, which has forced the reorganization of the firefighters’ forces, both air and land. On the front heading towards the town of Malona, ​​the firefighters present have requested reinforcements due to the impossibility of containing the advance of the flames.

In Corfu, according to Deputy Commander Artopoios, multiple outbreaks have been reactivated in the northeast of the island, due to strong winds. The residents of Loutses, Himerolia and Sikia have received an SMS sent by the 112 emergency, urging them to evacuate their town and take refuge in the port of Kassiopi.

The mayor of North Corfu, Giorgos Mahimaris, told local media that “the situation is tragic, the fire is burning houses.” Mahimaris did not hide the difficulties in convincing some desperate residents who are trying to stay in their homes to save their home and their livestock: “we are trying to convince the last residents to leave. Several of them saved their horses and sheep at the last moment.” According to AMNA, 62 firefighters, 3 teams of brigade members, 21 tanker trucks and, in shifts, 6 planes and 4 helicopters work in the area.

Evacuees in Italy

The high temperatures registered in the south of Italy and the strong storms in the north of the country caused on Tuesday “one of the most complicated days in recent decades”, according to the Italian Civil Protection Minister, Nello Musumeci. The politician, who is part of an Executive within which the effects of climate change are still in doubt, had to make these statements after the devastating effects of the weather phenomena that Italy is suffering these days. Both from the rains and heavy hail, and from a heat at all-time highs.

The south of the country, especially Sicily, was hit by extremely high temperatures and fires, which forced the closure of the Palermo airport, where the flames reached the vicinity of the facility, closed in the early hours of the morning and then reopened only for departures. In addition, the flames reached the archaeological park of Segesta —in the northwest of the island, about 10 kilometers from the coast and about 50 kilometers to the west of Palermo— and affected the Doric temple from the end of the 5th century BC, whose archaeological context —there is also a theater with a capacity for 3,000 people— had recently been restored. Temperatures, due to the fire, reached 50 degrees at night.

Flames rise on the hills surrounding Monte Grifone and the town of Ciaculli, in Italy

In the province of Palermo, firefighters have worked throughout the early morning to try to extinguish the fires that have affected the towns of Alimenusa, Gangi, Blufi, Misilmeri, Cefalù Bolognetta, Santa Flavia, Villabate, Partinico, San Cipirello and Corleone, where in some cases it was necessary to evacuate some homes affected by the flames while others were completely destroyed. In total, 1,500 people have had to be evacuated due to the flames that threaten the entire peripheral mountainous area of ​​the city, according to Civil Protection.

dead in Algeria

On the other side of the Mediterranean, in Algeria, the thermometers have reached 48 degrees in provinces such as Annaba or Yiyel, which, together with the extreme dryness of the natural environment, has led to the spread of about a hundred forest fires in 16 northern departments. The most tragic is the one that is devastating the provinces of Buira and Bujía, in the Berber region of Kabylia, which has claimed the lives of at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, according to the Algerian Ministry of the Interior. Thousands of people have had to be evacuated due to the advance of the flames.

On Wednesday the situation could get worse for some of these Mediterranean countries. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service has warned of the arrival of a new heat wave – Greece is experiencing the longest succession of heat waves in its history – and the Fire Department forecasts an “extreme” risk of fires in mainland Greece and “very high” in the rest of the country. “We are going through the most difficult days of the summer,” declared Artopoios.

With information from Juan Carlos Sanz.

