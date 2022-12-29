About fifteen firefighters mobilized at dawn this Thursday to put out the fire that originated in one of the most traditional bars in the Murcian capital. It is the Andalusian Parliament.

A call alerted at 2.45 hours of the fire. Immediately, a total of thirteen members of the Murcia Fire Station went to the well-known bar, located on a street next to the Romea Theatre.

Firefighters move to Julián Romea square to put out the flames. /



Murcia Fire Department



Up to three fire trucks took the Julián Romea square to put out the flames in the premises, check the origin of the fire and ventilate the establishment. In the middle of the Christmas campaign, the flames devoured a large part of the bar last night and, although there is no personal injury to be regretted, the materials are considerable.