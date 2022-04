Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- It practically burned in the upper parts of the state of Sinaloa, where the temperatures reached 45.5 degrees Celsius in the shade.

Extreme temperatures were detected in Urique and Huites, where there were maximums of 45.5 and 44 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Choix and El Fuerte the maximum temperature was 40 degrees.

