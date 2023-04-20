The head physician of the Buzzi hospital in Milan, where she was discharged, launches an appeal: the entrances to the emergency room of burnt children are increasing, parents need to be explained what to do

The burns in children they are increasing. The alarm comes from the Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital in Milan which, from the time of the pandemic to today, as head physician Vincenzo Zuccotti points out, has been recording a significant increase in admissions to the emergency room for burns, often serious. the case of Maria (invented name), a four-year-old girl who was discharged after a ten-month hospitalization due to a third-degree burn caused by a bonfire lit in a kindergarten party. The burn exceeded 80 percent of the body, says Elena Zoia, head of Anesthesia and Pediatric Resuscitation at the Buzzi Hospital.

A small fire, rekindled with flammable liquid, caused a sudden blaze that hit the little girl which, also due to some acrylic clothing, was completely enveloped in flame. The girl arrived at the hospital in dramatic conditions and, after ten months of hospitalization, which for her meant an operating room every other day, medications, intubation for grafts, implants and long periods in resuscitation, was finally able to go home even if, obviously, his ordeal didn’t end there, explains the anesthesiologist.

This news story, rare in terms of seriousness (in the last two years, in Europe, 6 children have had burns involving 80% of the body, of which 4 died five months after the accident), must report the attention on prevention from the burns which, too often, occur due to superficiality or carelessness. We have just discharged a ten-month-old baby from resuscitation who accidentally slipped into the bathtub full of boiling water, but now the influx of burnt babies here at Buzzi continues, we have an average of at least one baby a week who comes to us for a burn , Zoia points out.