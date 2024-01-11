Judges have sentenced the mother who burned her 17-month-old daughter using a spray deodorant to 4 years in prison. Here is the story that had shocked public opinion

The case of mother who burns her 17-month-old daughter's body with spray deodorant had caused quite a stir. The judges issued a sentence against the woman aimed at punishing her for the torture inflicted on the little girl. The 27-year-old woman, who ended up in handcuffs in Milan on 3 February 2023, will have to serve a 4 years in prison, because he was capable of understanding and wanting at the time of the facts. The little girl will be given up for adoption.

The 27-year-old woman will have to serve 4 years in prison, for aggravated mistreatment and injuries towards his 17 month old daughter. The investigations of the Milan Flying Squad and the Prosecutor Pasquale Ora led to the conviction of the woman arrested in Milan on 3 February.

According to what emerged from the investigations, the young mother sprayed deodorant spray on the little girl's skin several times, at close range. This would have been a real torture, which caused injuries and burns on the little girl's skin.

The gup of Milan Luca Milani, on the morning of Wednesday 10 January 2024, issued the sentence against the woman, who no longer has parental rights over the little girl. She will have to serve 4 years in prison.

The little girl will, of course, given up for adoption. The judges also awarded the little girl a provisional compensation of 30 thousand euros for the damages suffered. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the torture continued for months.

Mother burns her daughter with deodorant: according to the judges she was capable of understanding and wanting

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the woman's gesture was for her the “daily outlet on which to transfer her aggression”. She had no “inhibitory brakes” and she acted with “unheard of violence”. Mom went on for months and months.

Photo source from Pixabay

The doctors of the three hospitals where the woman had taken the child started the investigation. The psychiatric report on the woman speaks of “a condition of significant emotional distress” and a “Munchausen syndrome”, which however cannot give rise to a state of mental infirmity.