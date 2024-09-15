The government of São Paulo reinforces the importance of health care, especially for children and the elderly; read the recommendations

The scenario of dry weather, high occurrence of fires and poor air quality favor the increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. With the fires affecting different regions of the state, Government of Sao Paulo reinforces the importance of health care, especially for children and the elderly.

The poor air quality caused by the fires is aggravated by the action of a hot, dry and stable air mass, combined with the lack of rain, which makes it difficult for pollutants to disperse. Civil Defense Fire Risk Map indicates an emergency level for fires in almost the entire state of São Paulo until this Saturday (14.Sep.2024).

The crisis cabinet set up by the state administration at the CGE (Emergency Management Center) in Civil Defense remains mobilized to monitor and coordinate fire prevention and fighting actions.

What are the health risks caused by fires?

Inhaling smoke and soot from forest fires can aggravate asthma attacks, increase the risk of lung inflammation and irritate mucous membranes, skin and eyes, which can develop into bacterial conjunctivitis. In the nose, pollutants cause inflammation, leading to rhinitis and sinusitis.

Nogueira also explains that, in addition to the short-term effects, prolonged exposure to air pollution can cause more serious problems in the medium and long term, such as lung cancer, heart disease and even brain disease. When exposed to smoke from forest fires, the lungs come into contact with pollutants in the form of fine particles, which can penetrate the respiratory system.

The substances also irritate lung tissue, causing inflammation and reducing the lungs’ ability to transport oxygen to the blood, which can lead to chronic respiratory problems such as bronchitis and asthma, as well as increasing the risk of permanent damage to lung tissue. According to the professor, this contributes to the development of diseases such as emphysema.

“Scientists around the world are now convinced that air pollution causes a number of diseases, not just lung-related ones. The World Health Organization estimates that every year around 8 million people die prematurely due to air pollution.“, it says.

Who are the most affected?

Children and the elderly are more vulnerable to health impacts from fires, with their respiratory and cardiovascular systems, eyes and skin being less protected.

According to Nogueira, children are more sensitive because their immune system is still developing. “In addition, children have a higher breathing rate than adults and therefore inhale a greater amount of polluted air.”

According to the specialist, the elderly are more impacted by the fact that they often have pre-existing diseases, whether respiratory or cardiac, which weakens the immune system, which is the body’s defense mechanism.

In addition, people with asthma, chronic lung disease, sinusitis, allergic rhinitis and cardiovascular disease should also be careful.

“People with heart, respiratory or immune problems should take extra care, as they are the ones who suffer the most during this period. They should avoid physical activities during times of high air pollution levels.”says the professor, highlighting the importance of keeping prescribed medications always available in cases of acute crises.

Health recommendations

The main recommendation is that people with heart or lung disease, as well as the elderly and children, avoid heavy physical exertion outdoors. It is also recommended to drink plenty of water to keep the body and airways hydrated, wash the nose and eyes and avoid places with high levels of smoke.

For those who are indoors, the recommendation is to stay in a ventilated place. Equipment such as air purifiers help maintain humidity.

“Another recommendation is that doors and windows remain closed during times of high pollution levels, to reduce the entry of these particles from outside into homes”says Nogueira.

The public health specialist recommends the use of surgical masks, preferably of the PFF2 or N95 type, in regions with a high incidence of fires.

“Or even cloth handkerchiefs to reduce exposure to larger particles, especially for those who live near fires, in order to reduce discomfort in the upper airways”he says.

With information from Government of Sao Paulo.