Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:29



Firefighters from the CEIS of the Jumilla park have worked all night to extinguish a fire that has completely affected a refrigerated truck that was transporting melons and watermelons, on the A-33, in the municipality of Jumilla.

The events occurred minutes after midnight when, for unknown reasons, this articulated vehicle began to burn, near Las Encebras, in the aforementioned municipality.

Firefighters from the CEIS of the Jumilla park have moved to the place with three troops and two firefighting vehicles. The extinction work has concluded around 7:00 a.m. this Wednesday. There has been no personal injury.