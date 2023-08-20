Sunday, August 20, 2023, 3:36 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Almost a dozen firefighters had to intervene in the early hours of this Sunday when a fire started in a paprika factory located at the entrance to Alhama de Murcia from Totana, specifically on the N-340 highway. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call warning of the fire at 3:47 p.m.

The firefighters were immediately alerted, and the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium mobilized a crew of nine firefighters with five extinguishing vehicles.

Several patrols of the Local Police, as well as the Civil Guard, also went to the place.

The firefighters worked for several hours to put out the flames and ventilate the ship and, finally, they withdrew to the base around 10:00 a.m. this Sunday.