The European Central Bank (ECB) is exhausted. Almost 40% of the staff say they are on the verge of suffering from burnout syndrome (burnoutin the jargon) and up to 9% have considered suicide. A real challenge for the president of the institution, Christine Lagarde, now that she has managed to rein in inflation. The data comes from a survey commissioned by Ipso, the largest union among the employees of the organization, based in Frankfurt, Germany. The proportion of ECB workers who, according to the authors of the study, are at risk of suffering burnout increased from 33.2% in the previous survey in 2021, to 38.9% this year. In 2024, 146 employees, 9.1% of respondents, reported having had suicidal thoughts, compared to 6.1% in 2021.

“We have been warning Lagarde and her team for years that the situation is getting worse, but they have not taken this problem seriously,” explains Carlos Bowles, vice-president of Ipso. The survey was carried out between April and May on 1,600 employees of the central bank, out of the 5,100 that make up the organisation’s staff. Most of them work in the great tower of the ECB, on the right bank of the Main river. Salaries range from 40,000-70,000 euros a year for new recruits to 70,000-120,000 euros for middle management. “The big issue is not only the work overload, but also cases of favouritism and contempt on the part of superiors,” says Bowles. “There is also a serious problem of job insecurity.”

A spokesperson for the ECB explains that they take the wellbeing of their staff “very seriously” and have taken steps to address mental health issues. They also stress that all staff “have access to mental and physical health support services, including social counsellors, medical advisers and a confidential helpline available 24 hours a day.”

The causes

But why are employees at one of Europe’s most powerful institutions so burned out? According to Bowles, the perception of favouritism in promotions is the most cited cause. Many feel that promotion chances are not about accumulated merit, but about networking. “For years we have been faced with widespread allegations of recruitment failures and rigged promotions, with the inevitable consequence that many hard-working colleagues developed psychosomatic symptoms and their mental health suffered,” explains Bowles.

Symptoms reported by 72% of workers include frequent headaches, insomnia, and digestive and concentration problems. Bowles believes that the stress suffered by a large part of the workforce may end up affecting their functions within the body, and could lead to poor decision-making, affecting hundreds of millions of Europeans.

In addition to favouritism, another problem that has faced the unions with the ECB has been the issue of pay. Last year the staff obtained a 4% salary increaseless than half the eurozone inflation rate the previous year, although in line with average wage increases for eurozone workers.

The top brass of the Frankfurt-based organisation have gradually become more and more alienated from their employees. A separate report commissioned by the Ipsos trade union found that 51% of respondents did not approve of Christine Lagarde’s performance as president. The survey also found that 82% were frustrated by their chances of promotion and 77% complained about the lack of protection of their purchasing power.

Idiosyncrasy

The breeding ground for this situation can be explained by the ECB’s constitution and idiosyncrasy. When the central bank of the euro zone was created in 1998, it preferred to leave everything related to staff recruitment and labour disputes to its own discretion. This would better guarantee the institution’s independence when setting monetary policy. But, in the end, this autarky has degenerated into a system of access and promotion where, at least according to the unions and some workers, connections prevail over meritocracy. A Spanish worker, who worked for the ECB for five years, recalls that in the organisation “promotions were almost always explained by favouritism and closeness… It is an establishment based on nepotism.”

Furthermore, the owners of the ECB – the national banks of each of the Eurozone countries – have been very tight-fisted with their budgets to hire more staff. This has meant that the organisation has always been short of human resources. To compensate for this, it has resorted excessively to temporary contracts, subcontracting and other forms of work that make work precarious, which has contributed to adding more stress and uncertainty to a large part of the organisation’s staff. A staff exhausted after 25 years of banking crises, progress towards single supervision and the fight against inflation.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter