From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp is repeatedly criticized for his conservative views on the modern world of work. A statement from him is now circulating in which he explains that burnout should not exist.

Burladingen – He recently polarized people derogatory statements about works councilsnow another pithy statement from him is making the rounds: Entrepreneur speaks in an interview Wolfgang Grupp about the topic of burnout. As he says, this “shouldn’t even appear”. His reasoning: “I have to notice when an employee is overloaded or overwhelmed with their task and I have to recognize that if we continue to overwhelm them, burnout will occur.”

In the interview, which, among other things, from the TikTok channel stock avocado was shared, Grupp explains further: “Burnout occurs because an employee is constantly stressed, can’t keep up and always thinks they can’t do it.” The best prevention, according to Grupp: motivating the employees. “We have to inspire the employees so that they realize that they are needed, that they are important and that they enjoy doing it.” When the employees have completed a task, you have to tell them: “Great, you did a good job.” .”

Wolfgang Grupp: Can he really prevent burnout with his strategy?

As Grupp emphasizes, it is important to “also give praise.” Such an approach certainly motivates many employees. But can Grupp’s strategy actually prevent burnout? Some users online doubt it. “No boss does that,” says one TikTok user in the comments. Another also says ironically: “Yes, he personally recognizes burnout in all employees.”

The Trigema boss’s statements regarding burnout reflect his general approach to problems quite well. So he is convinced that people with big problems are failures. “Every problem was once small and if you had solved it when it was small, you wouldn’t have a big one,” says Grupp.