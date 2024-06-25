The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already rising rates of burnout among American healthcare workers. A new study from Northwestern University found that learning and practicing skills that increase positive emotions such as gratitude, mindfulness and self-compassion helped improve caregivers’ well-being and reduce stress and anxiety.

The study was published on PLOS ONE.

Burnout among healthcare workers

“Even before COVID-19, healthcare workers were challenged by job stress, and any tool we can provide them to reduce stress, even slightly, is a win,” said corresponding author Judith Moskowitz, Head of the Department of Intervention Science. in the Department of Medical Social Sciences at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

But just as with any intervention – diet, exercise, addiction recovery, etc. – these skills only work if you practice them, Moskowitz said.

The study enrolled 554 healthcare workers to participate in a five-week, self-guided online intervention targeting positive emotions. The intervention designed by Moskowitz and colleagues included eight skills that are evidenced to improve well-being. They include noticing and savoring positive events, gratitude, mindful awareness, positive reappraisal, personal strengths, attainable goals, and self-compassion.

More than half (52.8%) of participants who signed up to learn positive emotion skills never logged in to complete any of the lessons. Those who completed all five weekly skills lessons of the intervention (9% of the sample) improved significantly more in positive emotions than those who did not use the intervention.

“Constraints in the U.S. healthcare system can make it really difficult for people to engage in self-care, and that’s a big problem,” Moskowitz said. “While systemic and organizational-level changes in healthcare are critically important to address the causes of burnout, healthcare workers also need individual-level tools that are easily accessible to help them cope with job stress.”

In contrast to previous studies of stress reduction interventions among healthcare workers that limited samples to only nurses or doctors, this new study enrolled healthcare workers from a wider variety of roles, including administrative and other roles, and demonstrated the impact of the intervention did not differ by role.

When asked why they did not complete the intervention, participants highlighted logistical issues (e.g., not receiving the initial email to access the platform or not remembering signing up for the study). One attendee said, “I completely forgot I signed up and ignored the emails because of my busy schedule. I wish I had more time to participate as I intended. I would have liked to see if it worked.”

Others found the daily reminders to practice skills too challenging, saying that once they missed a few lessons, “it felt impossible to catch up and I lost interest, but I would love the opportunity to participate again now that I understand time required. “

Moskowitz said future studies teaching this intervention could restructure the delivery of the skills to include an introductory session that summarizes all eight skills at the beginning, so that participants know what to expect during the five-week program.

“We would say, ‘Here are a number of things you can try that have been shown to improve the well-being of people experiencing all types of life stress. We would like you to try them all because you don’t always know which ones work for you until you try them. Once you figure out what your favorites are, make practicing those skills a habit,’” Moskowitz said.

The feedback also reflects a discrepancy between individually directed interventions used to address healthcare system-level factors in the United States that drive burnout, such as poor staffing, limited child care options, work breaks, etc. One participant said, “An online form was just one more thing to do on top of the billions of other tasks I had to do.”

Moskowitz said the intervention will be more likely to be successful in reducing burnout if implemented alongside policy changes at the health system level. That’s why, she said, U.S. healthcare leaders should follow Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy’s Framework for Mental Health and Well-Being in the Workplace.

It outlines five essential elements for strengthening mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, helping organizations develop, institutionalize and update policies, processes and practices that best support the mental health and wellbeing of all workers.

Moskowitz studied the health and well-being effects of this positive emotion regulation intervention in a series of samples experiencing a range of life stressors, including people newly diagnosed with HIV, caregivers with dementia, patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and people living through COVID. -19 pandemic.

In this study, burnout was measured using the 16-item Oldenburg Burnout Inventory, which assesses two dimensions of burnout: exhaustion and disengagement from work.

Burnout is strongly related to depression and anxiety, as well as a number of negative physical health outcomes, including poor sleep, risky health behaviors (e.g. reduced physical activity, increased substance use), and problems with physical health such as headaches and gastrointestinal disorders.

Healthcare worker burnout, in particular, is associated with reduced effectiveness in healthcare delivery and increased risk for patient well-being and medical errors. Other well-being measures of positive affect, meaning and purpose, anxiety, depression, and social isolation were measured using computerized adaptive tests from the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS). [48-50].