Burnley’s Chris Wood completed a historic hat trick in the Premier League

Chris Wood became the first New Zealand player in the Premier League to do the hat trick.

Away team Burnley Chris Wood was in a great mood for football in the English Premier League and finished three goals for the Wolverhampton net. In addition, Wood baited Ashley Westwoodin 0 to 4 goals scored by the end of the match.

Burnley grabbed a poorly defensive and effortless Wolverhampton 4-0 away win.

Wood’s performance is historic in the sense that, according to Opta, who maintains football statistics, he became the first New Zealand player in the Premier League to perform a hat trick.

Wood finished all their goals in the opening half.

After playing a quarter of an hour, Wood distracted Conor Coadyn and fired the ball into the back corner. Six minutes later, Wood finished Dwight McNeilin near 0 to 2 goals. Before the end, Wood scored from McNeil’s third corner.

“I think everyone played great, and Woody deserved his hat trick. He has played well all season, ”McNeil told the BBC.

Wood raised his goal in the Premier League this season to ten.

The victory was important to Burnley as it escaped nine points from the fall line. Sean Dychen the crew would seem to be dry when the team has five matches left in the league season.